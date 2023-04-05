Genesis' GV80 Coupe Concept unveiled ahead of the New York Auto Show

In typical SUV coupe fashion, the near-production-ready model blends the versatility of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism and agility of a sports car. The team behind the concept suggests that it provides a glimpse into Genesis’ future programs, which would include more emotional and performance-oriented models.

The side profile of the concept Genesis

"Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes,” Luc Donckerwolke, Group Chief Creative Officer, in a media release.

The concept offers a striking yet functional design

The concept, adorning a bright-orange paint scheme called Magma, which according to the team, identifies with the brand’s distinctly Korean ethos. “The color symbolizes the self-confident and passionate attitude of Korea," said Donckerwolke.

The rear profile of the concept Genesis

The model features a double G-Matrix Patterned Crest Grille surrounded by quad-LED lights. Cooling is aided by four slots within the bumper to keep engine temperatures in check. The underpinnings of the concept are based on Genesis' rear-wheel-drive platform, which gave the designers the flexibility to include a large hood and generous dash-to-axle proportions. Also featured are "muscular blisters and fenders that contrast with the vehicle’s elegant coupe silhouette."

A ‘Designed by Genesis’ plaque is pinned to the front fenders, and five-spoke 23-inch forged aluminum wheels and the carbon fiber roof help to lower the center of gravity and reduce weight. An upper rear spoiler and the spoiler lip are provided to increase downforce at high speeds. Twin-LED wraparound taillamps complete the design of the GV80 Coupe Concept.