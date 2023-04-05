Trending
Genesis' GV80 Coupe Concept unveiled ahead of the New York Auto Show

The coupe concept has taken design cues from the brand's X Speedium Coupe Concept.
Jijo Malayil
| Apr 05, 2023 10:25 AM EST
Created: Apr 05, 2023 10:25 AM EST
transportation
The front fascia of GV80 Coupe Concept

Genesis 

Aiming to take a share in the highly popular SUV coupe segment around the globe, the luxury-automotive manufacturer Genesis has unveiled its GV80 Coupe Concept at an event ahead of the New York Auto Show. The new iteration in its GV series of SUVs has taken design dues from its X Speedium Coupe Concept unveiled in New York last year.

In typical SUV coupe fashion, the near-production-ready model blends the versatility of a lifestyle-oriented SUV with the dynamism and agility of a sports car. The team behind the concept suggests that it provides a glimpse into Genesis’ future programs, which would include more emotional and performance-oriented models. 

The side profile of the concept

Genesis  

"Over the past seven years, we have added more lifestyle-oriented models to the portfolio, such as our GV80 and GV70 SUVs. Now we are pushing the envelope with more emotional cars that elevate Genesis’ performance and dynamic attributes,” Luc Donckerwolke, Group Chief Creative Officer, in a media release

The concept offers a striking yet functional design 

The concept, adorning a bright-orange paint scheme called Magma, which according to the team, identifies with the brand’s distinctly Korean ethos. “The color symbolizes the self-confident and passionate attitude of Korea," said Donckerwolke. 

The rear profile of the concept

Genesis 

The model features a double G-Matrix Patterned Crest Grille surrounded by quad-LED lights. Cooling is aided by four slots within the bumper to keep engine temperatures in check. The underpinnings of the concept are based on Genesis' rear-wheel-drive platform, which gave the designers the flexibility to include a large hood and generous dash-to-axle proportions. Also featured are "muscular blisters and fenders that contrast with the vehicle’s elegant coupe silhouette."

A ‘Designed by Genesis’ plaque is pinned to the front fenders, and five-spoke 23-inch forged aluminum wheels and the carbon fiber roof help to lower the center of gravity and reduce weight. An upper rear spoiler and the spoiler lip are provided to increase downforce at high speeds. Twin-LED wraparound taillamps complete the design of the GV80 Coupe Concept. 

A sporty interior that is purpose-built for an involving ride

A three-spoke steering wheel, contrasting black Nappa and suede leather with plaid double stitching, orange piping, and carbon fiber weaves on the functional surfaces are the major highlights of the cabin. 

The interior of the concept

Genesis 

The GV80 Coupe Concept also features four sports bucket seats with additional bolsters, contributing to passenger safety and comfort during hard cornering. The backrest made of carbon fiber is painted in body color, and a G-Matrix strut brace behind the bucket chairs offers structural stiffness, thereby reducing body roll. 

Details on the powertrain and performance figures are not available yet, which is justified considering it is still in its concept stage. Reports suggest that GV80 Coupe will come with an option of an all-electric iteration as well, like in the case of the GV70.  

