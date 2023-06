EV carmaker Tesla has unveiled a "Giga Lab" concept in China, a new retail model planned to showcase its manufacturing prowess.

According to the company, the store's interior "imitates the Shanghai Gigafactory and shows the manufacturing process of Tesla vehicles, and customers can feel the hardcore beauty of Tesla," said a tweet from Tesla Asia.

Inside of the Giga Lab Tesla

The California-based company largely moved from a physical store model to online sales in 2019, but the brand saw its retail presence expand in the highly-competitive EV market, especially in China. Tesla is aiming to drive up engagement with the new store in this Asian market which has multiple players vying to capture a significant market share in the EV market.