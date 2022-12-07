Goodbye Boeing 747: the last one has now been built

"For more than half a century, tens of thousands of dedicated Boeing employees have designed and built this magnificent airplane that has truly changed the world. We are proud that this plane will continue to fly across the globe for years to come," said Kim Smith, Boeing Vice President and general manager of 747 and 767 Programs.

The last 747, wrapped in a green protective coating, had been parked inside Boeing's enormous assembly facility in Everett, which the corporation claims to be the largest structure in the world in terms of volume.

This is fitting, as the structure was built especially for the start of "jumbo jet" production in 1967.

Before the last 747 leaves, Boeing personnel have spent the last few days swinging the landing gears, perfecting cargo handling systems, and finalizing the interiors. Customers who purchased the 747 line portion of one of the doors had tails with their logos.

Since the new 747s could continue to fly for decades, the end of 747 manufacture does not mean the aircraft would completely vanish from the skies. They are now uncommon in business fleets, nevertheless. Before the Covid epidemic, United and Delta bid goodbye to theirs, while Qantas and British Airways put their 747s to rest in 2020 during a global traffic slowdown.