T.33 Spider: Gordon Murray Automotive unveils its new supercar

The heart of the T.33 Spider is the Cosworth GMA.2 V12, an all-aluminum powerplant designed according to motorsport principles in partnership with Cosworth. The engine is dry-sumped, 3.9 liters, and features a 65-degree cylinder bank angle for optimum packaging within the monocoque and contributing to the car’s low center of gravity.

The exhaust manifolds are crafted from Inconel, which is lightweight and capable of withstanding temperature extremes. The GMA.2 is naturally aspirated, which delivers unrivaled responsiveness: 75 percent of the 451 Nm maximum rated torque is available from only 2,500 rpm, while 90 percent is maintained from 4,500-10,500 rpm. The maximum power of 617 PS is delivered at 10,250 rpm, with the engine electronically limited to 11,100 rpm.

As with other GMA supercars, the T.33 Spider has been designed and engineered according to the brand’s founding seven principles: Driving Perfection, Lightweight, Engineering Art, Premium Brand, A Return to Beauty, Exclusivity, and a Personalized Customer Journey. Phil Lee, Gordon Murray Group CEO, said, “The arrival of the T.33 Spider sees Gordon Murray Automotive firmly established as a global OEM. Customer deliveries of our halo T.50 model – the world’s most driver-centric supercar – are due imminently, and the track-only T.50s will be in production later this year."

Iconic designs from the 1960s

The T.33 Spider's exterior design is inspired by iconic designs from the 1960s but with the perfect proportions and flowing surfaces crafted from carbon fiber and executed with purity and relentless attention to detail. To deliver the design vision defined by the first sketches, every surface from the A-pillar backward is unique to the T.33 Spider, yet it shares its DNA with the T.33.