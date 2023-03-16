Gordon Murray's T.50 supercar has now entered production

The new 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 will produce 650 horsepower and have a redline of 12,100 rpm (revolutions per minute) for the T50, which will be entirely built by Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA). Murray founded a business to supplement his already-established design firm when he presented his concepts for this car in 2017.

The T50's 986-kilogram curb weight equals around two-thirds of what Murray calls "an ordinary supercar." He said it takes more than just using uncommon materials to maintain a healthy weight.

The design team discussed it at weekly meetings. With all the panels in place, the T50's carbon-fiber tub chassis weighs less than 330 pounds (150 kilograms). 900 nuts, bolts, brackets, and fasteners were individually assessed for weight savings.

The Xtrac-provided transversely mounted six-speed manual gearbox was made using unique thin-wall casting technology, and it is 22 pounds (10 kilograms) lighter than the F1's already-lightweight box.