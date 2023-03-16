Gordon Murray's T.50 supercar has now entered production
The V12-powered T50 supercar from Gordon Murray Automotive has begun production.
The new vehicle is a mid-engined, all-carbon-fiber three-seater that Murray says is "the purest, lightest, most driver-focused supercar ever produced." It is known as the T50 since it is Murray's 50th vehicle design in a career spanning more than half a century.
The new 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 will produce 650 horsepower and have a redline of 12,100 rpm (revolutions per minute) for the T50, which will be entirely built by Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA). Murray founded a business to supplement his already-established design firm when he presented his concepts for this car in 2017.
The T50's 986-kilogram curb weight equals around two-thirds of what Murray calls "an ordinary supercar." He said it takes more than just using uncommon materials to maintain a healthy weight.
The design team discussed it at weekly meetings. With all the panels in place, the T50's carbon-fiber tub chassis weighs less than 330 pounds (150 kilograms). 900 nuts, bolts, brackets, and fasteners were individually assessed for weight savings.
The Xtrac-provided transversely mounted six-speed manual gearbox was made using unique thin-wall casting technology, and it is 22 pounds (10 kilograms) lighter than the F1's already-lightweight box.
The Cosworth V12, on the other hand, loses an additional 132 pounds (60 kilograms) compared to the BMW-derived F1 engine and a lot more weight than a Ferrari. Even the carbon fiber driver's seat only weighs 15.4 pounds (seven kilogram), with 6.6 pounds (three kilograms) for each passenger seat.
After road car production ends, 25 hardcore, track-only editions will be named after legendary F1 racer Niki Lauda.
In the company's Dunsfold factory, just 100 road-going T50s will be manually constructed, each costing £2.36 million before local taxes or roughly £2.8 million in the UK.
The majority have already been purchased by wealthy vehicle collectors worldwide, particularly in the US and Japan, who each put down a £600,000 deposit. After their car is fully specified, a further £750,000 is due, and the remaining sum is paid when the vehicle is delivered.
