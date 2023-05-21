Greenpeace releases damning report on private jet usage in Europe

Greenpeace releases damning report on private jet usage in EuropeHint: It’s not looking good for climate change.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 21, 2023 09:53 AM ESTCreated: May 21, 2023 09:53 AM ESTtransportationPrivate jets are notoriously bad for the environment.Timothy McKay/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new report by Greenpeace is shedding a damning light on which European nations are using private jets most often, significantly contributing to climate change.“The European Union aims to emit 55% less greenhouse gases by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and to become climate neutral by 2050 in order to contribute to the global effort to address climate chang,” says the report in its introduction only to go forward and explain how carbon-intensive private jets are.“Private flights have significantly higher emissions per passenger kilometre than other modes of transport. According to Transport and Environment, private jets are 5 to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights, and 50 times more polluting than trains (Transport & Environment, 2021). Related Elon Musk's private jet: Here's how much CO2 it released in 2022 World’s second richest man sells his private jet to avoid being tracked on Twitter These Are the Ostentatious Economics of Private Jets See Also “Some private jets emit two tonnes of CO2 per hour (Transport & Environment, 2021), while the carbon footprint of inhabitants of the EU27 was equal to 6.8 tonnes of per person in 2019 (Eurostat, 2022). According to Eurostat, the sector “transportation and storage” is the sector with the highest increase of GHG emissions (Eurostat, 2023). Within the transport sector, the largest increases of GHG emissions up to 2030 are projected in the aviation sector (European Environment Agency, 2022).”Very short haul ridesMaking matters worse is the fact that around a quarter of the 572,806 private jet journeys taken in 2022 were ‘very short haul.” This means that these distances (under 500km) could have easily been train trips. Most Popular “Private jets are staggeringly polluting and generally pointless,” told EuroNewsGreen Doug Parr, policy director at Greenpeace UK. “Millions of people around the world are facing climate chaos, losing livelihoods or worse, while a tiny minority are burning jet fuel like there’s no tomorrow.”Greenpeace further estimated that private jets took off from the UK every six minutes last year amounting to a total of 90,256 jets departing from the country in 2022. France was a close second in terms of most trips taken with 84,885 and Germany was third on the list with 58,424 departures.The report further indicated that the number of private jets from the UK increased by a staggering 75 percent in 2022. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Launched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteriesCan you predict intelligence? Neuroscientists figure out howTree roots caused mass extinctions of the past -- like humans today?Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.Spider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humans'A super adventure to infinite space': How generation ships could bring us to starsHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteCosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlement More Stories innovationWhat AI did nextAlice Cooke| 2/27/2023scienceDoes being a veggie make you depressed?Alice Cooke| 10/23/2022scienceDoes consciousness create the universe? A new book makes the startling claimPaul Ratner| 3/8/2023