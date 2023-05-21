Greenpeace releases damning report on private jet usage in Europe

A new report by Greenpeace is shedding a damning light on which European nations are using private jets most often, significantly contributing to climate change.

“The European Union aims to emit 55% less greenhouse gases by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and to become climate neutral by 2050 in order to contribute to the global effort to address climate chang,” says the report in its introduction only to go forward and explain how carbon-intensive private jets are.

“Private flights have significantly higher emissions per passenger kilometre than other modes of transport. According to Transport and Environment, private jets are 5 to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial flights, and 50 times more polluting than trains (Transport & Environment, 2021).