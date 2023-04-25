Trending
Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Supernovae
China's 'artificial sun'
US Supreme Court not granting rights to AI
Glaucoma gene therapy
NASA's moon base network

Guardian Agriculture receives FAA approval for its Guardian SC1 eVTOL in US

The company will begin commercial operations in the coming months as it continues to ramp up its production capacity.
Can Emir
| Apr 25, 2023 07:38 AM EST
Created: Apr 25, 2023 07:38 AM EST
transportation
Guardian SC1 eVTOL
Guardian SC1 eVTOL

Guardian Agriculture  

Guardian Agriculture, the leading developer of Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) systems for commercial-scale sustainable farming, has received approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate its aircraft nationwide. 

This FAA approval positions Guardian Agriculture as the first commercially authorized eVTOL in the U.S., allowing it to operate its systems safely and marking a significant milestone for the eVTOL space.

The company will begin commercial operations with the support of precision agriculture technology and product provider Wilbur-Ellis in California in the coming months as it continues to ramp up its production capacity.

The approval also positions Guardian Agriculture as the first to address the fast-growing agricultural use case, with commercial farmers rapidly moving away from ground spraying equipment in favor of unmanned autonomous systems. However, most available systems are too small to provide growers with full-field coverage at a competitive price point.

Guardian Agriculture is now the only U.S. company to offer a viable solution - with an eVTOL size that delivers the same comprehensive coverage as traditional aerial crop dusting and ground spraying equipment, at the same or lower costs, all with digital precision.

"eVTOL powered crop protection is better for crops, better for the environment, and better for growers' bottom line," Guardian Agriculture Founder and CEO Adam Bercu said. "We designed our system to meet the needs of commercial agriculture. Solving this real-world pain point is the right first step for eVTOL adoption at large. FAA approval represents an important turning point for American leadership in this fast-growing market."

The Guardian SC1 platform - which already has more than $100 million in customer orders - is the only autonomous, electric, aerial crop protection system designed specifically for large-scale agriculture. Guardian designs and manufactures its system entirely within the U.S., supporting U.S. competitiveness, jobs, and ensuring national security.

"Aerial crop protection systems have operated the same way for decades," Wilbur-Ellis Vice President of Supplier Relations Willie Negroni said. "With the recent approval from the FAA, Guardian Agriculture is uniquely positioned to change the face of farming for the better. For the first time, we now have a reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable solution in the form of the Guardian SC1. We are so confident in the technology and the Guardian team that we are not only a customer, but also an investor."

The Guardian SC1 precisely and safely delivers the application of crop protection in a fraction of the time and cost. With four six-foot propellers and a 15-foot aircraft width, the SC1 efficiently covers 40 acres per hour of full-field crop protection to the grower. Combining an autonomous aircraft, a ground station supercharger, and software generating domestically stored data, the Guardian SC1 offers an on-target application to fields when and where necessary.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/29/image/jpeg/56nhrvIXSTMdybofobXI2CTDnB33yl4k88AnkNQl.jpg
Bird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much faster
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/o2GzrrbAGp/dinosaur.jpg
Dinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction event
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/hPpt8VbddUqMedDyJvlX5smCdHbgajADzGS4yZEv.jpg
China claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbit
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/18/image/jpeg/OQ1R63EBrdIz4pJZ90T0osClku7j0TWQJAD8rEDH.jpg
LIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industry
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/18/image/png/KdGz02fYcHs9y7Cx8idKlHyq7Dtbuhooue4U5J1n.png
How Oracle's test smart city may pioneer bold ideas for construction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/B4SIKmYGrRHxNOQaanexdmvdf40KOs0SbTOmdROv.jpg
Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/02/image/jpeg/Hj8AQqXpNgfKSbAo2eZm6GbUDkDEzKcEH1oAmgvm.jpg
A ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in time
More Stories
cultureDid unicorns exist? New research traces cultural traditions to find their origins
Paul Ratner| 4/14/2023
scienceScientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth
Paul Ratner| 10/13/2022
innovationEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desert
Chris Young| 11/17/2022