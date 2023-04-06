H2Fly is one step closer to realizing true liquid hydrogen flight

And hydrogen is the only viable solution, as other options, like pure electricity, aren't feasible, according to experts. This is for various reasons, among them being that batteries are heavy. For this reason, hydrogen power could be a sort of "holy grail."

Hydrogen has about 2.8 times the energy per unit of weight as current liquid fuels. However, even after being cryogenically cooled into a liquid, it still occupies a sizable amount of space (about 3.7 times more than jet gasoline). Since hydrogen can only remain a liquid at temperatures below -423.4 °F (20 kelvin or -253 °C ), it is light but takes up a lot of space, and some of the weight savings are lost once you consider the entire system.

For this reason, most new hydrogen aviation companies have studied it, bookmarked it, and moved on with making their planes work on gaseous hydrogen instead. Without dealing with a cryogenic liquid, there is more than enough work to demonstrate that the rest of these systems, from fuel cells and storage to electric propulsion, which are certifiably safe and ready for prime time.

But, this is where H2fly comes into its own by being willing to take on the challenge. After completing the first manned, wholly hydrogen-powered flight in 2009 and more recently conducting groundbreaking research with a gaseous hydrogen system integrated into a twin-fuselage Pipistrel Taurus G4 aircraft, the company has now equipped the same HY4 aircraft with a liquid storage system from Air Liquide and hopes to lead the charge back into the skies with liquid H2.