How high heat affects EVs and what you can do about it

EV batteries have a temperature range within which they deliver optimum performance.

Temperatures exceeding this range can lead to poor performance and even increase the risk of fire.

Simple steps recommended by the manufacturer can keep your battery safe from rapid degradation due to heat.

Due to global warming, the arrival of summer now heralds not pleasant weather but a season of tremendous heat in parts of the world. This year, Europe is battling yet another heat wave and this July has been recorded as the "hottest month ever", for the fourth year in a row.

While some people can switch on the air conditioner or take a dip in a pool, vehicles receive no protection from the elements and can get quite toasty in the garage during a heat wave. For owners of electric vehicles (EVs) in particular, these can be times of high uncertainty.