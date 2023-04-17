Hidden barn revealing 230 'very rare' classic cars in pristine condition to go up for auction

Palmen's reportedly ailing health made it impossible to maintain the collection, which was recently purchased by Gallery Aaldering, a motor vehicle dealer run by Nico and Nick Aaldering, for an undisclosed amount.

Many of the classic cars, including Maseratis, Jaguars, Aston Martins, BMWs, and Facel Vegas, are in pristine condition. Auction organizers expect a great turnout and believe the collection is a "unique opportunity for car enthusiasts and collectors worldwide to expand their collection." Gallery Aaldering and Classic Car Auctions will organize the auction, and the cars will be available for viewing on May 27, 28, and 29. The auction will close in three waves, on June 5, 6, and 7.

Ad Palmen worked as a car dealer in the Netherlands in the mid-1960s before eventually starting his collection with a yellow Lancia B20. His knack for finding cars was matched only by his love of privacy. Even his neighbors didn't know what he was storing in his warehouses. In fact, so secretive was Palmen that he only allowed a handful of people to know about the existence of his remarkable collection.