Honda releases its first-ever series production V8 engine

Honda's Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC) engines are known for their performance, refinement, and durability. However, their production engine series lacked a V8 option in its lineup, except for a few versions developed for racing.

This is about to change with Honda unveiling its first production V8 engine. There's a catch: it's not for automobiles, it's for boats for now.

The 5-litre V8 outboard engine, termed BF350, offers a peak output of 350 horsepower and promises a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency.

The new V8 motor, released at the Genoa International Boat Show, will add to its marine engine lineup of BF250, 225,150, and 100 outboards, helping it better service the industry's requirements. The BF350 would offer an ideal choice for large pontoon boats to offshore boats.