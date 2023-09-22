Honda releases its first-ever series production V8 engine

Honda releases its first-ever series production V8 engineThe BF350 VTEC motor makes an ideal choice for large pontoon boats to offshore vessels.Jijo Malayil| Sep 22, 2023 03:11 PM ESTCreated: Sep 22, 2023 03:11 PM ESTtransportationHonda's BF350 V8 engineHonda Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Honda's Variable Valve Timing and Lift Electronic Control (VTEC) engines are known for their performance, refinement, and durability. However, their production engine series lacked a V8 option in its lineup, except for a few versions developed for racing. This is about to change with Honda unveiling its first production V8 engine. There's a catch: it's not for automobiles, it's for boats for now. The 5-litre V8 outboard engine, termed BF350, offers a peak output of 350 horsepower and promises a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency.The new V8 motor, released at the Genoa International Boat Show, will add to its marine engine lineup of BF250, 225,150, and 100 outboards, helping it better service the industry's requirements. The BF350 would offer an ideal choice for large pontoon boats to offshore boats. See Also Related Sony and Honda Collaboration Reflects on Design Stylish Ferrari table with built-in V8 engine up for auction At 100 nautical miles, this battery-powered hydrofoil boat offers world's longest range Higher performance and refinementThe new motor starts in BLAST (Boosted Low-Speed Torque) mode and the BF350 offers quick and potent acceleration. The method is activated by opening up the throttle body, turning the air-fuel ratio into a more decadent setting, and advancing the ignition timing. This configuration allows the motor to produce more torque and power at lower rpm. The engine goes into an economy mode at steady speeds, helping it to optimize fuel consumption. Further performance requirements are achieved using Honda's VTEC technology, which modifies the lift and duration of the intake valves to boost peak power, providing a positive surge of acceleration.BF350 also offers "low noise and vibration while delivering a new distinctive, rich sound and exhilarating performance," said a statement from the firm. According to Honda, every BF350 crankshaft is constructed with the same alloy and tested for strength as Acura's renowned NSX high-performance sports supercar. A finely balanced, 30° offset crankshaft removes the need for counterbalancing on the 60° engine design and nonlinear engine mounts, helping to deliver a more refined experience. New control system The new motor offers Honda's new iST (Intelligent Shift and Throttle) control interface. This system allows for the seamless management of up to four engines and two control stations, offering more effortless shifting and throttle control. According to the firm, users can finely adjust throttle settings at any speed, facilitating enhanced docking and precise slow-speed maneuvering. IST is also simple to install, thanks to Honda's efforts to make it more user-friendly. Connect a communication connection between the engine and the control head established on the helm; no programming or special equipment is required.The BF350's control display allows sailers to adjust the speed using its Cruise Control feature, which helps to expand the adaptive speed range of the conventional trolling control function. The Tilt Limit feature has a default trim angle to prevent manually trimming the engine when docking up. When you press the button, the machine automatically adjusts to the predetermined height to prevent damage to the boat or motor. With two button presses, Automatic Tilt gives owners an automatic complete tilt. With the help of three customizable pre-sets, Trim Support can automatically trim the engine to let you board the vehicle while maximizing fuel efficiency. Based on the oxygen content of the exhaust stream, the inbuilt O2 sensor modifies fuel usage, detecting and improving combustion efficiency. "Trim Support and O2 sensor are engineered to optimize fuel consumption without compromising engine performance." Honda has not confirmed whether this motor will be customized for automotive use, but given the transition to EVs worldwide, it looks unlikely. 