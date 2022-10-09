Honda unveils the Prologue, its first electric SUV

The Honda Prologue. Honda

This direction influences the car’s panoramic roof and large 21-inch wheels, which provide the new model with a capable and planted exterior. Meanwhile, the front fascia resembles that of the Honda e EV model, giving a nod to the car’s electric nature.

In terms of coloring, the Prologue will come in a North Shore Pearl exterior tint which was inspired by Lake Tahoe in California. Its interior wil come in charcoal and light gray inspired by the look of fresh fallen snow on the mountains.

"Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by coordinating the colors and materials to express neo-rugged design styling that's familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda," said Masaki Sumimoto, design lead for the Color, Materials and Finish.

The vehicle’s "H-mark" badge on the rear has also been replaced with the full Honda brand name. Furthermore, the car will adopt the brand's e: series name badging to align with Honda's global EV models.

Prologue Honda

In terms of specifications, the Prologue will have a wheelbase of 121.8-inches, and is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V. It will also boast a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio/connectivity display. It will be available with all-wheel drive.

The sleek and stylish car is meant to target customers who want the versatility of an SUV with the zero emissions benefit of an EV. This is why Honda has already begun promoting the vehicle.