Honda unveils the Prologue, its first electric SUV
On Thursday, Honda offered the first look at its all-new and first of its kind Honda Prologue battery-electric SUV that will come to market in North America in 2024, according to a press release by the company. It showcased both the vehicle’ exterior and interior.
A modern and fresh SUV
The firm further said that its team of designers were aiming to create a modern and fresh SUV, with clean and simple surfacing. They used an approach they coined as “Neo-rugged” which brings the harmony of nature's elements to the exterior and interior of the Prologue.
This direction influences the car’s panoramic roof and large 21-inch wheels, which provide the new model with a capable and planted exterior. Meanwhile, the front fascia resembles that of the Honda e EV model, giving a nod to the car’s electric nature.
In terms of coloring, the Prologue will come in a North Shore Pearl exterior tint which was inspired by Lake Tahoe in California. Its interior wil come in charcoal and light gray inspired by the look of fresh fallen snow on the mountains.
"Our goal was to create a clean harmony based on a rugged SUV image by coordinating the colors and materials to express neo-rugged design styling that's familiar to our customers and uniquely Honda," said Masaki Sumimoto, design lead for the Color, Materials and Finish.
The vehicle’s "H-mark" badge on the rear has also been replaced with the full Honda brand name. Furthermore, the car will adopt the brand's e: series name badging to align with Honda's global EV models.
In terms of specifications, the Prologue will have a wheelbase of 121.8-inches, and is about 8-inches longer and 5-inches wider than the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V. It will also boast a standard fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio/connectivity display. It will be available with all-wheel drive.
The sleek and stylish car is meant to target customers who want the versatility of an SUV with the zero emissions benefit of an EV. This is why Honda has already begun promoting the vehicle.
"We are not going to wait until 2024 to attract EV buyers, because we see a natural progression for a CR-V customer to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling," said Gary Robinson, vice president, automobile planning and strategy at American Honda.
"We will support that transition now by putting smart strategies in place with the CR-V hybrid, that will enable our customers to transition to an EV."
Achieving carbon neutrality
Prologue is another step forward for Honda’s ambitious plans to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050. The carmaker plans to introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030, with a global sales volume of 2 million units.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's latest data, Honda has the highest fleet average fuel economy and lowest CO2 emissions of any full-line automaker in America, putting it well on its way to achieving its sustainability goals.