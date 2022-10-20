Honda Aircraft's new sleek black jet is its most advanced yet

The fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class

Honda Aircraft company described the new jet as “the fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class, achieving a whole new level of performance that redefines what it means to be a very light jet.”

It further boasts an expanded range of 1,547 nm, which extends its reach to more destinations while maintaining its position as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. It also sees the addition of ground spoilers that completes the performance upgrades, optimizing takeoff and landing field performance.

“The HondaJet Elite II once again pushes the boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfort, and style,” said Hideto Yamasaki, President & CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. “We are also excited to take our aircraft forward on the journey of automation by bringing new technologies to the market next year.”

The Honda Aircraft company also has ambitious plans to introduce autothrottle and emergency autoland by the end of 2023. The HondaJet is continuously improved through automation, augmentation, and situational awareness technologies to enhance operational safety and reduce pilot workload.

The plane comes with a fully redesigned cabin and the introduction of two new interior design options: Onyx and Steel, which consist of new surface materials and colors. Onyx is a rich and warm neutral greige cabin theme with mid-tone wood accents, while Steel is a modern light cool grey theme with high contrast marble accents.