Honda Aircraft's new sleek black jet is its most advanced yet
On Monday, the Honda Aircraft company revealed its “HondaJet Elite II” at the 2022 National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition, according to a press statement by the firm. The upgraded aircraft features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort, including automation technologies. It also boasts a cool, sleek black exterior giving it a futuristic look that resonates with its new features.
The fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class
Honda Aircraft company described the new jet as “the fastest, highest, and farthest flying aircraft in its class, achieving a whole new level of performance that redefines what it means to be a very light jet.”
It further boasts an expanded range of 1,547 nm, which extends its reach to more destinations while maintaining its position as the most fuel-efficient aircraft in its class. It also sees the addition of ground spoilers that completes the performance upgrades, optimizing takeoff and landing field performance.
“The HondaJet Elite II once again pushes the boundaries of its category on all fronts of performance, comfort, and style,” said Hideto Yamasaki, President & CEO of Honda Aircraft Company. “We are also excited to take our aircraft forward on the journey of automation by bringing new technologies to the market next year.”
The Honda Aircraft company also has ambitious plans to introduce autothrottle and emergency autoland by the end of 2023. The HondaJet is continuously improved through automation, augmentation, and situational awareness technologies to enhance operational safety and reduce pilot workload.
The plane comes with a fully redesigned cabin and the introduction of two new interior design options: Onyx and Steel, which consist of new surface materials and colors. Onyx is a rich and warm neutral greige cabin theme with mid-tone wood accents, while Steel is a modern light cool grey theme with high contrast marble accents.
The cabin redesign boasts a holistic approach to comfort that includes a nose-to-tail acoustic treatment, creating a tranquil space for both passengers and pilots. It also boasts sheepskin covers for pilot seats and an additional 3-inches (7.62 cm) of legroom configuration available for crew seat with extended seat track.
GE Honda Aero Engines HF120
Other technological innovations incorporated in the plane include the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount configuration, Natural Laminar Flow nose and wing, and composite fuselage.
Powering the aircraft are the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. “All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency, and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The aircraft sets the standard in safety and human-machine interface technology with an ergonomically designed cockpit and highly customized Garmin® G3000 avionics suite,” states the press release.
The plane is an example of Honda Aircraft’s commitment to improving lives through personal mobility while living in a sustainable society. The HondaJet Elite II is significantly more fuel efficient, generating lower greenhouse gas emissions than all other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. It is also certified for single pilot operations, continuing to live up to the company's reputation for superior performance, efficiency, quality, and value.
