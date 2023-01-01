How a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The Blueprint

Robert Sansone has developed a working prototype of a synchronous reluctance motor

He tailored existing synchronous reluctance motors to make them produce more torque

He’s going to spend his winnings on a college education, specifically at MIT, he hopes

A 17-year-old has just won $75,000 for his work. But that’s not the real story here. The real story is that this teenager’s synchronous reluctance motor for electric vehicles (EVs), is genuinely groundbreaking.