Here are 8 apps to display the real-time location of ships

But what are they, and how do they work? Let's find out.

Is there a way to track ships at sea?

You may or may not be surprised to learn there are ways to track ships at sea. In fact, with thousands of huge ships traversing the world's oceans every day, this kind of information is essential to preventing collisions and for law enforcement, among other issues. But how is this done?

Each of these vessels utilizes a tracking system known as an "Automatic Identification System," or AIS for short. This ship tracker tool aids in avoiding collisions and enables ships to be quickly located in the case of emergencies. A few organizations also specialize in offering precise online real-time ship tracking (we'll briefly cover a few later in the article).

Everday, thousands of ships traverse the world. In this screenshot you can see just how busy our oceans really are. Each arrow represents a single vessel. VesselFinder

These organizations use ship-tracking data from vessel monitoring systems (VMS) and AIS tracking to generate real-time online maps representing ships and boats. The AIS is a remarkable piece of technology that saves lives, makes marine transportation simpler, and provides vital information about the global maritime economy.

We'll cover this in more detail below, but messages generated and sent by the AIS provide great data. For example, every single communication has the GPS location of the sender.

All large ships can be tracked at sea. alvarez/iStock

Additionally, it contains the Speed Over Ground ("SOG"), which is roughly equivalent to the ship's actual speed. In addition, the AIS supplies the Course Over Ground (COG), so receivers are also aware of the course the ship is taking.

As long as you have the ship's unique identification number, you may typically get additional information on the vessel you're interested in. This is why free ship tracking websites can provide users with lots of information on a ship and are not restricted to live tracking or the ship's current location.

Some of the major players, MarineTraffic, for example, can provide a great deal of information about each vessel, including but not limited to the following:

The draught of the vessel

Its length and breadth

The "nationality" of the ship – i.e., the country where the ship's license issued

The ship's destination

Its average velocity in knots

Its maximum velocity in knots

The ship's current course (angular)

Its anticipated arrival time (ETA)

The ship's actual time of departure ("ATD")

What's more, you get all that for free. If you want more comprehensive information on ships, you must pay for access to more comprehensive information.

Other websites, like VesselFinder, are an ideal alternative if you want more information on a ship without paying "top dollar." While both services provide a live map of all commercial vessels worldwide, there are a few distinctions between them. With paid services, you receive substantially more information on every ship currently traveling.

For instance, you can determine where individual ships of your choice stayed most recently.

How does a ship's Automatic Identification System (AIS) work?

Ships currently employ the AIS as a short-range coastal tracking system. The system was created to deliver identification and location data to vessels and shore stations.

AIS is widely considered to be the most significant advancement in navigational safety for mariners since the advent of radar. The system uses a Very High Frequency (VHF) marine band-operating digital positional awareness system.

It aims to aid in ship identification, target tracking, search-and-rescue operations, information exchange, and situational awareness as required by the International Maritime Organization. The IMO Convention for the Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) Regulation V/19.2.4 mandates that all vessels of 300 GT or more engaging in international voyages and all passenger ships, regardless of size, carry AIS.

For reference, AIS is only required under international regulations on the following vessels:

Cargo ships greater than 300 GRT engaged in international cruises

Cargo ships more than 500 GRT on every cruise

Every passenger ship of any size

Created initially as a collision avoidance tool to enable commercial vessels to "see" each other more clearly in all situations and to enhance the helms' awareness of the surroundings. AIS does this by continuously communicating a vessel's identity, position, speed, course, and other pertinent data to all other AIS-equipped ships within range.

Along with a shore station, this technology enables port authorities and maritime safety organizations to regulate naval traffic and mitigate the risks associated with marine navigation.

Variables such as the AIS signal propagation circumstances, sea state, the height of the transmitting and receiving antennas, and the intensity of the vessel transmitter might affect the reception range. Under favorable atmospheric conditions, the reception might be as close as 20 nautical miles (about 37 km) or as far as 350 nautical miles (about 648 km) for powerful transmissions.

AIS determines a ship's position and movement through the vessel's GPS or an internal sensor incorporated into the AIS unit. This information is then compiled with programmable information from the AIS unit (e.g., Maritime Mobile Service Identity (MMSI) number, vessel name, destination, and cargo type) and transmitted in the background at regular intervals while simultaneously receiving AIS information from other vessels.

The AIS unit can have a separate antenna, or a splitter can be used with the antenna from the VHF radio. If an antenna splitter is utilized, it must be an active antenna splitter compatible with VHF radios and AIS transponders.