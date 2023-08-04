Hydrogen-powered flights aim to go commercial by 2025

The aviation sector could witness a significant decarbonization effort very soon as hydrogen-powered aircraft are inching closer to reality. Startups engaged in this area have been regularly conducting test flights and could see a commercial flight as early as 2025, reports suggest.

Countries worldwide have focused on the electrification of road transport and pushed for a switch to electric vehicles within the next decade. However, aviation which accounts for nearly two percent of global emissions, remains outside the scope of electrification mandates due to limited technological developments.

Battery-powered flights have severe limitations of range and capacity and cannot replace fossil fuels in medium to long-haul flights. Hydrogen, on the other hand, packs a higher energy density and can potentially replace fossil fuels while severely reducing carbon emissions.