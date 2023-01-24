This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots

Lazzarini had recently made news with its concept of a terayacht, a giant floating vehicle twice the size of the Roman Colosseum.

One of the fastest yachts in the world

The yacht, still in the concept stage, is touted to become one of the fastest of its kind. The foiling system helps the vessel to lift itself before cruising to reach a maximum speed of 75 knots (86mph).

The Plectrum's foil system Lazzarini

The foil system of Plectrum is adjustable depending on cruising needs, and the width can be changed from a 50-foot (15-meter) beam when berthed or anchored to 65 feet (20 meters) when the yacht is sailing at high speed.

Such a flexible system creates a different super yacht configuration which will allow much faster sea traveling than similar-sized ships,' the designer noted on designboom.

The superyacht is expected to launch in 2025.

How Plectrum stands out from the crowd

Plectrum's 'flying' ability can be credited to the three hydrogen-powered motors, which provide 5000 horsepower each, with a total of 15,000 horsepower.