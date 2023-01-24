Trending
This hydrogen-powered foiling superyacht can reach 75 knots

The vessel made of carbon fiber is powered by three hydrogen-powered motors.
Jijo Malayil
Jan 24, 2023
transportation
Lazzarini 

Lazzarini, an Italian design house, unveiled their plans for a 74-meter-long superyacht powered by hydrogen fuel cells. The vessel, Plectrum, takes design cues from America's latest sailboats and features an innovative foiling system. 

The Plectrum anchored

Lazzarini 

According to Boat International, the design is inspired by the "more contemporary" America’s Cup sailboats - specifically the Luna Rossa design- and will be the largest example of foiling technology installed on a yacht once built.

One of the fastest yachts in the world

The yacht, still in the concept stage, is touted to become one of the fastest of its kind. The foiling system helps the vessel to lift itself before cruising to reach a maximum speed of 75 knots (86mph). 

The Plectrum's foil system

Lazzarini 

The foil system of Plectrum is adjustable depending on cruising needs, and the width can be changed from a 50-foot (15-meter) beam when berthed or anchored to 65 feet (20 meters) when the yacht is sailing at high speed.

Such a flexible system creates a different super yacht configuration which will allow much faster sea traveling than similar-sized ships,' the designer noted on designboom.

The superyacht is expected to launch in 2025. 

How Plectrum stands out from the crowd

Plectrum's 'flying' ability can be credited to the three hydrogen-powered motors, which provide 5000 horsepower each, with a total of 15,000 horsepower.

The designer noted that the superyacht will be built entirely out of dry carbon fiber composite materials. It features four decks equipped with six guest staterooms and a shipowner suite.

The rear of the Plectrum

Lazzarini 

Plectrum includes a helicopter hangar, a central garage for two tenders, a rear garage for water ‘toys’, and a car. 

Though Plectrum is still in the concept stage, Lazzarini Design said that the superyacht could be built on request for €80 million.

Lazzirin had recently made news with its concept of a terayacht, a giant floating vehicle double the size of the Roman Colosseum.

