Hyundai and Kia roll out software upgrade to prevent rising car thefts

The news of an update was shared by the United States National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) and confirmed how the automakers had developed a theft deterrent software to counter the absence of an immobilizer system, which gave way to multiple incidents of thefts across the U.S.

NHTSA reports that TikTok's social media challenge, which spread nationwide, has resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities. "The software updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on," released NHTSA.

The challenge to steal such cars went viral

The popularity of the challenge, known as the 'Kia Challenge' had resulted in a surge in car thefts nationwide. The challenge encouraged teenagers in the U.S. to hot wire such cars of these brands that lacked an engine immobilizer. This electronic security device prevents a vehicle from starting unless the correct key or fob is used.

The carmaker's models, which have a push-button start or were produced after November 2021, feature an engine immobilizer. The carmakers had supplied susceptible owners with steering locks to prevent such incidents.

According to the automakers, the software upgrade alters specific control modules on vehicles equipped with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems. "As a result, locking the doors with the key fob will set the factory alarm and activate an “ignition kill” feature so the vehicle cannot be started when subjected to the popularized theft mode," said a statement on the Hyundai website.