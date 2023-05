In a significant move that underscores the rapid growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, Korean firms Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution (LGES) have announced their collaboration to establish a state-of-the-art EV battery manufacturing plant in the United States, while taking advantage of the tax breaks offered by the administration to such green initiatives.

With an investment of $4.3 billion, this joint venture (JV) aims to meet the soaring demand for electric vehicles and further solidify the position of both companies in the global EV market. Both LGES and Hyundai Motor Group will each hold a 50 percent stake.

According to a statement, the firms aim to have a yearly production capacity of gigawatt-hours (GWh), which is estimated to power 300,000 EVs in North America. We will create a strong foundation to lead the global EV transition through establishing a new EV battery cell plant with LG Energy Solution, a leading global battery producer, and long-time partner," said Jaehoon Chang, President, and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, in a press release.