Hyundai Mobis’ e-Corner system technology has hit the streets

Hyundai Mobis’ e-Corner system technology has hit the streetsThis new technology might be the key to revolutionizing urban mobility.Can Emir| Apr 28, 2023 09:32 AM ESTCreated: Apr 28, 2023 09:32 AM ESTtransportatione-Corner performing zero turnMobis Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Hyundai Mobis has released a demo car with the e-Corner System, an all-in-one package module of brake by wire, steer by wire, damper, and in-wheel motor. The demo car has made its appearance on the public road and demonstrated the movement of the future mobility. The e-Corner System technology enables all four wheels to turn 90 degrees, allowing the car to perform parallel parking in a tight space, rotating front wheels inside while rear wheels turn outside to perform a 360-degree idle turn and make a 180-degree turn to retreat from a dead end.The e-Corner System developed by Hyundai Mobis is an innovative technology that has never been mass-produced anywhere in the world. This system is considered the key mobility technology for electrification and autonomous driving. Hyundai Mobis is one step ahead of global competition in developing essential components in-house, not only for steering and braking but also connectivity and electrification, and converging them. See Also The e-Corner System demo car was featured in a demo video driving at Hyundai Mobis Proving Ground, Seosan, and on adjacent roads, demonstrating a variety of driving modes. The success of a demo car driving on real-world roads has improved the system's reliability, which was previously considered a future technology. Cheon Jae-seung, the head of FTCI at Hyundai Mobis, stated that the company is idealizing the e-Corner System to meet the demands for future mobility. The company will secure customized mobility solutions that can be applied in autonomous driving and Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs) to reach new heights as a mobility platform provider. Most Popular The e-Corner System is an all-in-one package module installed on each wheel that allows for some outlandish maneuvers that could not be accomplished in a regular vehicle. It makes crab driving, where all four wheels turn perpendicular to the curb, possible, enabling parallel parking in narrow spaces without backing up or turning the steering wheel. The e-Corner System also allows diagonal driving by rotating all four wheels in the same direction at 45 degrees, helping to avoid obstacles or vehicles on the road smoothly. Furthermore, the pivot turn lets the driver choose any point for the central axis to rotate the car accordingly.The e-Corner System is the future of mobility technology. The module packages a wheel's suspension, braking, and steering necessities into a free-standing assembly connected to an in-wheel motor at the corner of a vehicle. A vehicle fitted with four e-Corner modules would look and run just like a traditional EV in everyday use, but all of its driving functions are by-wire, with a central ECU ensuring the modules work together. The degree of rotation allowed by omitting links like half-shafts and steering racks is the system's magic, and it has been demonstrated on public roads around the company campus on a Hyundai Ioniq 5.The e-Corner System is an innovative technology considered the key mobility technology for electrification and autonomous driving. With Hyundai Mobis at the forefront of developing essential components in-house, the future of mobility is bright. The company will continue to idealize the e-Corner System to reach new heights as a mobility platform provider, securing different types of customized mobility solutions that can be applied in autonomous driving and PBVs.HomeTransportationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cellsTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsLIFTbuild: New game-changing construction system in skyscraper industryChina claims its Space Station has achieved 100% oxygen regeneration in orbitThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resortSWOT: Expert reveals how radar tech will track Earth's water pulse like never before More Stories innovationRedesigned combustion engine could boost performance – The BlueprintAlice Cooke| 12/4/2022innovationThis 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboardDeena Theresa| 8/17/2022innovationThe worst case Starlink scenario? We could be 'right on the edge' of Kessler syndromeChris Young| 8/11/2022