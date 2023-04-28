Hyundai Mobis’ e-Corner system technology has hit the streets

Hyundai Mobis has released a demo car with the e-Corner System, an all-in-one package module of brake by wire, steer by wire, damper, and in-wheel motor. The demo car has made its appearance on the public road and demonstrated the movement of the future mobility.

The e-Corner System technology enables all four wheels to turn 90 degrees, allowing the car to perform parallel parking in a tight space, rotating front wheels inside while rear wheels turn outside to perform a 360-degree idle turn and make a 180-degree turn to retreat from a dead end.

The e-Corner System developed by Hyundai Mobis is an innovative technology that has never been mass-produced anywhere in the world. This system is considered the key mobility technology for electrification and autonomous driving. Hyundai Mobis is one step ahead of global competition in developing essential components in-house, not only for steering and braking but also connectivity and electrification, and converging them.