Hyundai's Ioniq 6 takes home three awards at 2023 World Car of the Year
The automotive industry’s most important and prestigious awards ceremony, the World Car of the Year Awards Powered by Brembo, was held at the New York International Auto Show.
Hyundai's Ioniq 6 electric sedan was the show's star, taking home three of the six categories, including the World Electric Vehicle of the Year and the overall Car of the Year.
Hyundai's sister company, Kia, also won the World Performance Car of the Year award with the EV6 GT. The Lucid Air won the World Luxury Car, and the Citroën C3 was named the World Urban Car.
Hyundai's Ioniq 6 has certainly caught the automotive world's attention with its impressive range, power, and design. The electric sedan's accolades at the World Car of the Year Awards add to its impressive resume. Meanwhile, Kia's EV6 GT was also a formidable competitor, earning the World Performance Car of the Year award. With these two models leading the way, it's clear that the future of the automotive industry is electric, and Hyundai Motor Corporation is leading the charge.
The Ioniq 6 is the second vehicle from the Hyundai Motor Corporation to win three categories at the World Car of the Year awards. The electric sedan costs $41,600 in the U.S. and comes standard with an impressive technology suite, including twin 12.3-inch screens. Its longest-range trim can travel up to 361 miles (581 km) per charge, while the highest-power, twin-motor specification delivers up to 320 hp (239 kW / 324 PS).
While the Ioniq 6 was the big winner of the evening, the other vehicles that won awards are also noteworthy. The Lucid Air, produced in the U.S., offers luxury and impressive power and range figures. Its highest-performance guise delivers more than 1,200 hp (895 kW/1,217 PS) and can reach 60 mph in less than two seconds. The Citroën C3, intended primarily for South American and Indian markets, provides practicality and style at a sensible price.
The World Car of the Year Awards is judged by an international jury of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries, making them a globally respected recognition of excellence in the automotive industry. Ian Callum’s design company designed the trophies for this year’s winners.