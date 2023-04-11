Hyundai's Ioniq 6 takes home three awards at 2023 World Car of the Year

Hyundai's sister company, Kia, also won the World Performance Car of the Year award with the EV6 GT. The Lucid Air won the World Luxury Car, and the Citroën C3 was named the World Urban Car.

Hyundai's Ioniq 6 has certainly caught the automotive world's attention with its impressive range, power, and design. The electric sedan's accolades at the World Car of the Year Awards add to its impressive resume. Meanwhile, Kia's EV6 GT was also a formidable competitor, earning the World Performance Car of the Year award. With these two models leading the way, it's clear that the future of the automotive industry is electric, and Hyundai Motor Corporation is leading the charge.

The Ioniq 6 is the second vehicle from the Hyundai Motor Corporation to win three categories at the World Car of the Year awards. The electric sedan costs $41,600 in the U.S. and comes standard with an impressive technology suite, including twin 12.3-inch screens. Its longest-range trim can travel up to 361 miles (581 km) per charge, while the highest-power, twin-motor specification delivers up to 320 hp (239 kW / 324 PS).