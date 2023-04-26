IEA expects global electric vehicle sales to grow by 35 percent in 2023

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) annual Global Electric Vehicle Outlook 2023 edition has reported that global sales of electric vehicles (EVs) increased by 55 percent in 2022, and this growth is expected to continue with a 35 percent increase in 2023.

The report highlights that EVs will avoid the need for at least 5 million barrels of oil per day by 2030, demonstrating the significant implications of electrification for the energy sector, particularly for oil.

The report indicates that over 10 million EVs were sold worldwide in 2022, with the majority of sales concentrated in China, Europe, and the United States. China is the leader in EV sales, accounting for 60 percent of global EV sales in 2022. However, Europe and the United States also saw significant growth, with sales increasing by 15 percent and 55 percent respectively in 2022.

The IEA report also highlights the role of ambitious policy programs in major economies, such as the Fit for 55 packages in the European Union and the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, which are expected to further increase the market share of EVs. By 2030, the average share of EVs in total sales across China, the EU, and the United States is expected to reach around 60 percent.