You might be interested to know that electrical vehicles (EVs) are as old, if not older, than internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Yet, despite their relative age, ICEs managed to dominate transportation.

But could the EV be about to topple the mighty ICE?

ICEs have served us well. In fact, for various reasons, our modern world would not be possible without them; we are, not to put it too mildly, entirely dependent. But, they are not exactly the most environmentally friendly machines, as we are sure you are more than aware.

For this reason, many consumers, policymakers, environmentalists, and manufacturers have suggested that EVs could be a potential "silver bullet", allowing us to keep the benefits of engines while also getting us closer to net zero. However, EVs come with their own unique issues and environmental impacts, too.

After all, they must be made of stuff that needs to be mined, refined, assembled, "fuelled," maintained and eventually disposed of. Some argue that, because of this, improving on existing ICEs could be a faster route to net zero than replacing all of the ICE-powered vehicles with a new EV.