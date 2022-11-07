In a world-first, an electric-powered plane was charged by Ford F-150 Lightnings

Therefore the EV plane will need to be recharged three times. There is a 21 kWh battery pack included with the Pipistrel Alpha Electro. It must land with a 30-minute reserve following federal aviation regulations, giving it about an hour of usable flight time.

Oktay decided to employ the Ford F-150 Lightning's Pro Power Onboard and convert the electric trucks into a portable generator to get around this problem.

Oktay stated in a blog post, “We have successfully charged the electric airplane on two separate Lightnings,” and added, “testing the charging process numerous times on two separate vehicles, we are confident in the reliability of this charging process.”

Ford's F-150 Lightning has up to 9.6 kW of power, which has been demonstrated to power a movie set, offer emergency response and more. However, it's the first to power an electric plane flying.

Remy claims that as a "safety precaution," he used the Ford Lightning's total 7.2 kW power in the bed to charge it completely. The variant would only need to recharge once if that. The entire trip mileage is about 250 miles (400 km).