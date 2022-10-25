How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%

By providing an effective balance of cost and customization, Ionetic solves these issues and helps to speed up the development of battery packs significantly. Compared to current off-the-shelf options, its cutting-edge software-based platform may increase pack capacity utilization by up to 120 percent while increasing energy density by 30 percent.

Additionally, it can create a battery pack design in a matter of days and save automobile OEMs over 90 percent on the cost of moving from requirements to mass production. This is because the platform offers a vertically integrated approach to battery pack production, which includes homologation and mass manufacture, and can automatically develop designs based on several fully customizable factors.

Ionetic intends to start pilot production of its battery pack designs next year after opening its first battery manufacturing facility in the UK and the first battery pack developer in the country.

The company aims to provide a complete internal battery solution, from conceptualization and prototyping through homologation and production.

James Eaton, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ionetic, said, "Automotive companies need to consider requirements, system design, homologation, embedded control, manufacturing options, and vehicle integration, to name a few. At Ionetic we facilitate all these stages, simplifying the process and reducing the cost for EV OEMs.