How one startup plans to increase EV range by boosting battery utilization 120%
Courtesy of Ionetic
The innovative UK start-up Ionetic, specializing in EV battery pack technology, introduced its cutting-edge EV battery pack design platform, which can shorten the time and cost of development for automakers developing new electric vehicles.
It has traditionally been expensive and time-consuming for many automobile firms to provide a high-performance and secure battery pack solution. Fully customized designs are frequently out of reach for most consumers, while current off-the-shelf battery pack solutions have low energy density and optimization. This is especially true for specialty, low-volume automakers who have particular needs.
By providing an effective balance of cost and customization, Ionetic solves these issues and helps to speed up the development of battery packs significantly. Compared to current off-the-shelf options, its cutting-edge software-based platform may increase pack capacity utilization by up to 120 percent while increasing energy density by 30 percent.
Additionally, it can create a battery pack design in a matter of days and save automobile OEMs over 90 percent on the cost of moving from requirements to mass production. This is because the platform offers a vertically integrated approach to battery pack production, which includes homologation and mass manufacture, and can automatically develop designs based on several fully customizable factors.
Ionetic intends to start pilot production of its battery pack designs next year after opening its first battery manufacturing facility in the UK and the first battery pack developer in the country.
The company aims to provide a complete internal battery solution, from conceptualization and prototyping through homologation and production.
James Eaton, CEO, and Co-Founder of Ionetic, said, "Automotive companies need to consider requirements, system design, homologation, embedded control, manufacturing options, and vehicle integration, to name a few. At Ionetic we facilitate all these stages, simplifying the process and reducing the cost for EV OEMs.
“We’re currently focusing on niche automotive companies in the UK and Europe. They typically make less than 10,000 vehicles per year, so probably don’t meet the minimum order quantities of large global battery pack suppliers, or can’t meet their high design fees. These niche vehicle-makers are the unsung heroes that keep society functioning.”
Dr. Monica Marinescu, Co-Founder of Ionetic and Senior Lecturer at Department of Mechanical Engineering, Imperial College London, said, “The EV battery sector is set to grow 15-30 percent annually for the next 10 years and so there is a huge opportunity for an agile start-up such as Ionetic. Our battery solution is the product of a diverse team of battery scientists, educated and trained at Imperial College, one of the world's leading universities. We leverage the latest, state-of-the-art technologies to help businesses transition to electric mobility.”
Let’s see if this British startup’s technology could change the list of electric vehicles with the longest range.
23-year-old Karthic Rathinam's startup Out Of The Box creates durable, water-resistant and sturdy furniture made out of cardboard. He talks to IE about his eco-friendly products.