ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
Wireless ultrasound patch
Alpaca AI
Self-healing lens
Artificial general intelligence
Perovskite solar cells
Resurrecting The Beatles

Indonesia's mining and EV battery sectors to get $9 billion boost

How will the British consortium investment impact the country's economy and sustainable development?
Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello
| May 31, 2023 10:13 AM EST
Created: May 31, 2023 10:13 AM EST
transportation
Grasberg mine in Indonesia
Grasberg mine in Indonesia

joster69/iStock  

A significant boost to Indonesia's mining and electric vehicle (EV) battery sectors is on the horizon as a British consortium, including the renowned mining company Glencore, commits to investing around $9 billion.

The investment aims to capitalize on Indonesia's abundant nickel reserves and establish a strong foothold in the country's rapidly developing EV industry. With hopes of attracting multinational firms, Indonesia's resource-rich landscape has become an attractive destination for global investors.

Indonesia possesses the world's largest nickel reserves, making it a prime candidate for the development of downstream industries. The ultimate goal is to establish battery and vehicle production facilities to cater to the world's leading electric car manufacturers.

Related

Bahlil Lahadalia, Indonesia's Investment Minister, announced the consortium's plans on Wednesday, shedding light on their ambitious venture.

Specific allocation of the funds

While the $9 billion investment allocation remains undisclosed, Lahadalia revealed that it would primarily fund an industrial park in the Bantaeng region of Sulawesi Island. The park will rely on wind energy to power its operations, aligning with Indonesia's commitment to sustainable development. The consortium aims to complete the project by September, a target that signifies the urgency and determination with which they approach this opportunity.

Indonesia's mining and EV battery sectors to get $9 billion boost
Battery plug in

SolStock/iStock 

Confirming the participation of Glencore, the Indonesian state miner Aneka Tambang, materials company Umicore, and energy company Envision Group, the Ministry of Investment emphasized the consortium's robust composition.

However, Umicore, Envision, and Aneka Tambang have yet to respond to requests for official confirmation. On the other hand, Glencore maintained its silence, with a spokesperson stating that the firm does not comment on rumors.

Minister Lahadalia expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, stating, "The investment is about $9 billion if it is according to plans. If we can speed it up, we'll do it." The Indonesian government, keen on preserving nickel supplies for current and potential investors, implemented a ban on the export of unprocessed nickel ore in 2020. This move demonstrates the country's commitment to attracting global EV manufacturers, including the likes of Tesla and China's BYD Group.

This significant influx of investment signifies the growing confidence in Indonesia's potential and highlights the country's determination to emerge as a key player in the global EV industry. With its abundant natural resources and a favorable investment environment, Indonesia is poised to transform into a major hub for battery and vehicle production, contributing to the global transition toward sustainable transportation.

The British consortium's commitment to investing $9 billion in Indonesia's mining and EV battery sectors marks a substantial leap forward for both countries. This partnership will undoubtedly pave the way for economic growth, technological advancements, and a greener future.

As Indonesia welcomes multinational firms to its shores, it sets the stage for a promising era of collaboration and innovation in the global drive toward sustainable transportation.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/02/image/jpeg/xO8eB6f9JyWckLMNjypWWupESzADRUTeLnusbNjY.jpg
Researchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/21/image/jpeg/wR38bF4f5lUW2y8niI3P0v8sY9pLnT6ra3fl60kd.jpg
Dams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resort
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/jpeg/1JXrkwK7efWVsmu4aRFf4fdD1Ptufo7ZAU7UMPLd.jpg
US Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claim
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/08/image/jpeg/11YE8Ra9XFAeMCWtr7NkhTgCclLXVCimWlRMCl8T.jpg
Europe's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/webp/6Co80ZJJXboUOYLXIuCvkafLsBWpH8MROKX60PUF.webp
Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floor
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/23/image/jpeg/WGiDzBgkMEB3MWU2C2FQaPjsdhaIUwtYZUSBvBiE.jpg
Triangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheels
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/25/image/jpeg/xbqtdlTTlQ6wFUubr9etkXJZVi8dBYvahuUEjCzI.jpg
This architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/05/image/jpeg/RNelwNKVa9r9c9ppi7o18nzgmtqkUarTZFcgzXZ4.jpg
The mistake that changes how we see color
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/28/image/jpeg/X1sB2puBpxN1VWCWMDkaa7Uwd2FUAdOP6AxTp8T8.jpg
NGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighter
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/FFdxPqJ2OJO516PcQqeBk5vXdDi7ywixmd6MvPpd.jpg
Draper tested its Moon navigation system aboard a suborbital Blue Origin rocket
Job Board