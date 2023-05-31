Indonesia's mining and EV battery sectors to get $9 billion boost

A significant boost to Indonesia's mining and electric vehicle (EV) battery sectors is on the horizon as a British consortium, including the renowned mining company Glencore, commits to investing around $9 billion.

The investment aims to capitalize on Indonesia's abundant nickel reserves and establish a strong foothold in the country's rapidly developing EV industry. With hopes of attracting multinational firms, Indonesia's resource-rich landscape has become an attractive destination for global investors.

Indonesia possesses the world's largest nickel reserves, making it a prime candidate for the development of downstream industries. The ultimate goal is to establish battery and vehicle production facilities to cater to the world's leading electric car manufacturers.