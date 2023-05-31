Indonesia's mining and EV battery sectors to get $9 billion boost

Indonesia's mining and EV battery sectors to get $9 billion boostHow will the British consortium investment impact the country's economy and sustainable development?Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| May 31, 2023 10:13 AM ESTCreated: May 31, 2023 10:13 AM ESTtransportationGrasberg mine in Indonesiajoster69/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A significant boost to Indonesia's mining and electric vehicle (EV) battery sectors is on the horizon as a British consortium, including the renowned mining company Glencore, commits to investing around $9 billion. The investment aims to capitalize on Indonesia's abundant nickel reserves and establish a strong foothold in the country's rapidly developing EV industry. With hopes of attracting multinational firms, Indonesia's resource-rich landscape has become an attractive destination for global investors.Indonesia possesses the world's largest nickel reserves, making it a prime candidate for the development of downstream industries. The ultimate goal is to establish battery and vehicle production facilities to cater to the world's leading electric car manufacturers. See Also Related Hyundai and LG partner to build a $4.3 billion-EV battery plant in US Stellantis powers up low-cost, US-sourced EV batteries with lithium-sulfur tech Novel battery cell for heavy EVs can power trucks for over 900K miles Bahlil Lahadalia, Indonesia's Investment Minister, announced the consortium's plans on Wednesday, shedding light on their ambitious venture.Specific allocation of the fundsWhile the $9 billion investment allocation remains undisclosed, Lahadalia revealed that it would primarily fund an industrial park in the Bantaeng region of Sulawesi Island. The park will rely on wind energy to power its operations, aligning with Indonesia's commitment to sustainable development. The consortium aims to complete the project by September, a target that signifies the urgency and determination with which they approach this opportunity.Battery plug inSolStock/iStock Confirming the participation of Glencore, the Indonesian state miner Aneka Tambang, materials company Umicore, and energy company Envision Group, the Ministry of Investment emphasized the consortium's robust composition. However, Umicore, Envision, and Aneka Tambang have yet to respond to requests for official confirmation. On the other hand, Glencore maintained its silence, with a spokesperson stating that the firm does not comment on rumors.Minister Lahadalia expressed his enthusiasm for the investment, stating, "The investment is about $9 billion if it is according to plans. If we can speed it up, we'll do it." The Indonesian government, keen on preserving nickel supplies for current and potential investors, implemented a ban on the export of unprocessed nickel ore in 2020. This move demonstrates the country's commitment to attracting global EV manufacturers, including the likes of Tesla and China's BYD Group.This significant influx of investment signifies the growing confidence in Indonesia's potential and highlights the country's determination to emerge as a key player in the global EV industry. With its abundant natural resources and a favorable investment environment, Indonesia is poised to transform into a major hub for battery and vehicle production, contributing to the global transition toward sustainable transportation.The British consortium's commitment to investing $9 billion in Indonesia's mining and EV battery sectors marks a substantial leap forward for both countries. This partnership will undoubtedly pave the way for economic growth, technological advancements, and a greener future. As Indonesia welcomes multinational firms to its shores, it sets the stage for a promising era of collaboration and innovation in the global drive toward sustainable transportation. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Researchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancerDams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resortUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimEurope's biggest battery energy storage system is 'essential to making net zero a reality'Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersThe mistake that changes how we see colorNGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterDraper tested its Moon navigation system aboard a suborbital Blue Origin rocket Job Board