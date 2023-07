Numerous startups across the globe are devising technologies that empower the global transition to electric forms of mobility.

In this regard, Spain-based firm INNengine believes the future of sustainable motoring should be a mix of both electric and ICE, as the former is cleaner and more efficient, while the latter is lighter, more power dense, and provide autonomy/protection against hazards. With the tagline, "The Future is Eclectic," the firm is offering an efficient solution with e-REX, a 1-Stroke engine technology, which it claims offers 4 times more power events per revolution than a conventional 4-Stroke and twice more than a 2-Stroke ICE offering.