Insitu launches new multi-copter drone for ship decks: Integrator VTOL

Integrator VTOL is a portable system that can launch vertically on ships or land without sacrificing payload capacity or endurance. It can perform as well as fixed-wing aircraft and provide the same long-range wide-area surveillance capability for extended periods. The system is uniquely designed to operate in tight quarters, such as ship decks, and challenging maritime conditions with high seas and gusty winds.

VTOL drones may be versatile, but the weight and aerodynamic drag of their extra hardware result in a shorter range than that of their fixed-wing-only counterparts. That's where the FLARES system comes in, as it lets fixed-wing drones make vertical takeoffs and landings.

What the new VTOL offers

The new system offers more than 16 hours of endurance, carrying 40 lbs. of best-in-class modular payloads. It has a three-times improvement in range and endurance over hybrid VTOLs and a significant improvement over tail-sitters in its ability to fly on and off ships in rough seas.

The Integrator VTOL is a combination of two parts: FLARES and the Insitu Integrator air vehicle. Requiring no modifications to the aircraft, FLARES performs normal operations at half throttle, allowing significant control authority to withstand gusts, lower-density air, and higher ship deck motion.