Iraq's $17 billion road-rail project will bridge Asia and Europe

In a move to reform Iraq, which has been marred by war and invasion for decades, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced Saturday a project dubbed ‘Development Road,’ which will connect Asia to Europe via a 1,200-km (approximately 746 miles) long rail line as well as a parallel motorway.

The project will cost approximately $17 billion; the first phase will span five years.

Al-Sudani said the project would provide an "economic artery and a promising opportunity to bring interests, history and cultures together to make our region a destination for anyone seeking successful investment," as quoted in a report by The National News.