Electric Vertical Landing and Takeoff Vehicle (eVTOL) is the buzzword in the aerospace industry, with multiple firms and even countries launching initiatives to become market leaders. To that extent, test flights of eVTOL aircraft were carried out in Israel as it prepares its national airspace for air taxi transportation and multiple drone delivery services.

The test was part of Israel's National Air Drone Initiative (INDI) week-long simultaneous flying tests and demonstrations at various locations nationwide. The second phase of the INDI project, which was started earlier this year, featured tests and experimental flights last week in Israel by 11 drone operating and delivery firms.