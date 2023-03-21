Italian electric motorcycle maker to integrate its tech into aviation

It's part of the company’s "Energica Inside" program, which uses Energica's current powertrain solutions to assist other manufacturers of light electric vehicles in accelerating their R&D.

A similar project has begun in California in collaboration with a group of engineers and pilots directed by senior engineer and expert pilot Gabriel De Vault. This group is trying to integrate the most recent Energica Powertrain in a Sonex airframe specifically designed for it. The project's goal is to test the efficiency and range of the EV conversion, which can be used for various scenarios, including training exercises, intrastate cruise trips, and even aerobatics.

An additional project makes use of the Pure Flight ΦNIX aircraft. Due to the airframe's great efficiency combined with the powerplant's performance, the technical team is considering the integration of an Energica powertrain, which might guarantee the highest range for a trip inside Europe.