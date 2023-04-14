No Stress: Superyacht that uses AI to monitor power consumption

Tasking AI with power management

Although Interesting Engineering has previously reported on the electrification of naval transport, the concept is still in its infancy, and just a handful of users are experimenting with battery-operated boats.

Rossinavi has embraced electric transportation without letting go of the conventional diesel engines, which gives sailors the piece of mind that they won't be stranded at sea. For No Stress, Rossinavi has supplied a dual power source, with two MTU 16V 2000 M96L diesel engines and two electric motors powered by a battery pack.

The AI is tasked with managing power consumption onboard BlackJack3D/iStock

Put together, the dual power plant equips No Stress with five operating modes while cruising or being anchored, and this is where the AI plays an important role. The system keeps tabs on energy consumption from the batteries and works to maximize the efficiency in these modes.

The AI system is part of Rossinavi's Blue Initiative, which supplies its clients with environmentally friendly propulsion options. No Stress is the first hull to be launched under this initiative. Federico Rossi, the chief operating officer at Rossinavi, said in a press release that the technology would undergo further optimizations. Its full potential will be revealed with the launch of its upcoming project, Sea Cat.