Japanese startup Iwaya is planning to build a giant helium-filled balloon capable of carrying people to altitudes of 25 km. The project aims to enable tourists to get one of the best views possible of Earth without going into space. To this end, the company recently reached a significant milestone by successfully ascending its balloon to 19,700 feet (6 km) and safely descending again with a manned crew. They hope to reach 82,021 feet (25 km) by the end of 2023.

Up and away

The company in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, claims that once their balloon reaches that altitude, customers can witness the blue Earth below and the dark space above on their trips. However, this experience will not be affordable for the average individual, with a price tag of around $164,000 a head.