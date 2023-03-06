Meet Jet Shark: The four-seater semi-submersible boat

Future models will provide a variety of trim levels and powertrain choices, as well as seating for up to six people. A marinized version of the latest Corvette 6.2l V8 engine, the 420hp Kodiak Marine engine powers the current Q Model Jet Shark. Future iterations will also include diesel engines for commercial tourist vessels and supercharged engines with 600 horsepower. Future electric versions could emerge only when a secure, dependable marine electric power package is made available.

Jet Shark stays far away from other boats

Electro-hydraulic controls are necessary to run the huge dive planes because the Jet Shark has about three times the volume of the two-seat Seabreacher. They control the buoyant Jet Shark underwater, with the rear elevators and vectored jet thrust. The snorkel/camera pod is always above the water, whereas the Jet Shark only dives to a depth of roughly five feet. If the ship loses power for whatever reason, it surfaces right away.

Safety has been Jet Shark's primary focus throughout its development. Even if the entire vessel is totally submerged in water, it will always be buoyant and self-righting due to its static flotation. While making shallow dives, a variety of onboard cameras, sensors, and Lidar will ensure the Jet Shark stays far away from other boats and waterway users.