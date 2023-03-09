This jet-ski is powered by an electric motor and is powerful

To create a water toy that is both a work of art and a sporty, zero-emissions ride, it was inspired by manta rays, which have glided across oceans for millions of years. The Raye PWC resembles a chunk of molten metal poured and cooled into a sleek, slick vessel with up to 120 horsepower available.

An all-electric water jet propulsion system with instant torque and acceleration up to a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h) is what is currently planned. Two distinct power/range models from Tarform will be available, each providing between 70 and 120 hp and one and a half to two hours of battery life.

Circular digital display and built-in sensors

The Luna motorcycle's intelligent features, including its circular digital display, built-in sensors, machine learning, and over-the-air upgrades, will also be transferred to the Raye. The Luna connects users to cloud services and provides driving data and maintenance diagnostics on a circular 3.4-inch display with 4G connectivity.