Dayton, Ohio, the birthplace of aviation, was chosen for Joby's first scaled manufacturing facility, set to create up to 2,000 jobs.

In a groundbreaking move, Joby Aviation has unveiled plans to build its first scaled aircraft production facility in Dayton, Ohio, a city steeped in aviation history. The announcement marks a significant step in developing electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service. Here's a closer look at the manufacturing and economic upsides of Joby's investment in Dayton.

Dayton, Ohio, holds a special place in aviation history as the home of the Wright Brothers, the pioneers of powered flight. Joby's decision to establish its manufacturing facility here is a testament to the city's aviation legacy. The 140-acre site at Dayton International Airport will be the first serial production location for Joby, capable of delivering up to 500 aircraft per year. This move represents a pivotal shift from the prototype stage to full-scale production, with construction set to commence in 2024 and operations in 2025.