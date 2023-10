In a groundbreaking moment for the aviation industry and the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) sector, Joby Aviation has achieved a significant milestone by officially initiating piloted test flights of its cutting-edge eVTOL air taxi.

The announcement and a captivating video place Joby at the forefront of the race for certification in the evolving eVTOL arena.

Pioneering manned flight testing

Joby Aviation, a trailblazing company dedicated to developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger services, has raised the bar by expanding its flight test program to encompass piloted flights on board its innovative eVTOL. This marks a pivotal moment in Joby's journey towards realizing commercial operations and revolutionizing the world of air travel.