Joby Aviation, a California-based company developing electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOLs), is aiming to bring their speedy and quiet electric aircraft to market in cities around the world, and Toyota has agreed to provide critical parts to help make that happen.

In a new statement announcing the partnership, Joby says that Toyota will supply powertrain and actuation components to Joby's California powertrain facility for assembly before being shipped to the company's pilot production line in Marina.

"Our partnership with Toyota continues to be an integral part of Joby’s success," said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby, "from assisting in the design of our pilot production line in Marina, California, to supplying key components for our aircraft.”

As Joby's largest partner, Toyota is making a major investment in eVTOLs as a practical transportation system for cities and regional use, much like how helicopters are used to ferry people around and to and from cities to suburban locations just outside of them. Joby's ambition though is to expand this form of transportation far beyond existing VTOL infrastructure as it exists today. Deepening its partnership with Toyota definitely helps that ambition get one step closer to reality.

"We are very pleased to have reached this milestone with our key partner," Toyota Motor Corporation Connected Company president Keiji Yamamoto said, according to Electrek. "Our mutual goal is mass production of eVTOL and helping Joby apply the best practices of the Toyota Production System in meeting high quality, reliability, safety, and strict cost standards. We are excited about the potential for further collaboration as we seek to realize Mobility for All with a seamlessly integrated air-to-ground mobility network.