Jump Aero partners with ambulance service to save your lives

Jump Aero has unveiled the JA1 "Pulse", a cutting-edge all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to redefine emergency medical services.

The advanced air mobility company headquartered in Petaluma, California, has been diligently working on the JA1 “Pulse” since 2019.

This game-changing eVTOL aims to significantly reduce emergency response times in rural areas, ensuring that crucial medical assistance reaches those in need within the critical 8-minute emergency response window.

The aircraft's dash speeds of 250 knots make it the fastest form of sustainable personal transportation, promising to extend the reach of life-saving services.

Seizing the opportunity.

The company announced its first commercial order from Falck Ambulance Services in a statement. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to providing emergency response and healthcare services in 26 countries across the board, the global first response business headquartered in Denmark recognized the potential of the JA1 “Pulse” and placed the first commercial order for the eVTOL.