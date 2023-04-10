Kaebon launches the EB Eins, the world's lightest electric boat

Kaebon, a Munich-based startup, has launched the EB Eins, an electric boat designed to be the lightest motorboat in the world.

The sleek vessel weighs in at just 196 pounds, due to being crafted from vacuum-tempered foam-core prepreg carbon fiber, light enough to be carried on the roof of a vehicle like a canoe. Its wave-piercing bow, long waterlines, and wedge-like shape maximize efficiency, while the boat's optimized weight allows it to be propelled efficiently by a small motor.