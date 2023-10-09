Job IconENGINEERING JOBSJob Vector

Kawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycle

The combined output from the ICE and EV motor stands at 51.1kw and bike also offers an all-electric riding mode.
Jijo Malayil
| Oct 09, 2023 11:38 AM EST
Created: Oct 09, 2023 11:38 AM EST
transportation
The Ninja 7 Hybrid
Aiming to offer a glimpse into the world of motorcycles in the age of net-zero targets, motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has introduced a strong hybrid variant that promises to strike a balance between performance and emissions.

Termed the Ninja 7 Hybrid, the motorcycle features a conventional internal combustion engine and a traction motor plus battery, providing an "e-boost" when the rider needs some instant torque to gain momentum.

Strong hybrid systems have a considerable battery capacity and can operate only on electricity, helping to make it a zero-emission vehicle in congested city areas. As the "first of its kind, the Ninja 7 Hybrid sets the bar for HEV motorcycling" and offers the best elements of ICE and EV models, according to a statement by Kawasaki.

The firm has also made a foray into the all-electric motorcycle offering with its Z e-1 and Ninja e-1 models. The brand revealed its plan to go all-electric by 2035, aiming to introduce 10 electric motorcycles by 2025.

Liter-class acceleration

A brand-new 451cc parallel twin, water-cooled, four-stroke engine with manual or automatically selected gears, a traction motor, and a battery make up the core of the new middle-weight semi-faired roadster. The conventionally placed ICE engine produces 43.5 kW (58.3 hp), and its electric counterpart, which is accommodated behind the cylinders, is good for 9 kW (12 hp). The 48-V lithium-ion batteries that power the electric motor are placed under the seat.

A combined peak power of 51.1kw (68.5 hp), thanks to “e-boost” from the hybrid system, may last only for a few seconds, which is done mainly to protect the batteries from overheating. The same system in Z e-1 and Ninja e-1 only allows 15 seconds of boost performance.

According to the company, the Ninja 7 Hybrid is designed to offer an overall performance comparable to the likes of 650cc to 700cc class motorcycles. However, it says that the hybrid offering's instant acceleration will "rival that of a 1,000cc-class supersport model from a standing start (with Kawasaki’s e-boost function already seen on their EV machines)," said a statement. With the perks of the strong hybrid system on offer, the fuel economy of the new bike will be on par with the 250cc-class motorcycles.

Kawasaki claims that although it lacks a clutch lever, it will have "manual or automatically selected gears" and an "Automatic Launch Position Finder" mechanism that quickly ensures you're in first gear whenever you stop.

Making it more engaging in its handling department, a modified version of Kawasaki's well-known trellis-type chassis has been utilized, and the 48V lithium-ion battery is placed close to the center of the chassis to achieve perfect weight distribution.

Additionally, riders can switch between three riding modes (Sport-Hybrid, Eco-Hybrid, and EV), each of which has a unique riding character and may be used in various riding circumstances and performance requirements. Furthering convenience, a “walk mode” will help riders with low-speed maneuvering and parking, and an idle-stop system is designed to cut the engine to save fuel and reduce emissions.

For now, the company has not divulged details regarding the weight, performance figures, battery size, efficiency figures, or price. We know that the Japanese firm is all set to make the Ninja 7 Hybrid available to customers from January 2024.

