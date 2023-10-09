Kawasaki brings out world's first strong hybrid motorcycle

Aiming to offer a glimpse into the world of motorcycles in the age of net-zero targets, motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has introduced a strong hybrid variant that promises to strike a balance between performance and emissions.

Termed the Ninja 7 Hybrid, the motorcycle features a conventional internal combustion engine and a traction motor plus battery, providing an "e-boost" when the rider needs some instant torque to gain momentum.

Strong hybrid systems have a considerable battery capacity and can operate only on electricity, helping to make it a zero-emission vehicle in congested city areas. As the "first of its kind, the Ninja 7 Hybrid sets the bar for HEV motorcycling" and offers the best elements of ICE and EV models, according to a statement by Kawasaki.