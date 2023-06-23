Koenigsegg Regera breaks record, gaining quickest 0-249-0 mph title

In an electrifying automotive battle, the hybrid Koenigsegg Regera has regained the title of recording the fastest 0-249-0 miles per hour (0-400-00 kilometers per hour) time from the all-electric Rimac Nevera. The tests were conducted at Örebro Airport, located near Stockholm, and data was monitored by RaceLogic.

The 0-249-0 mph (0-400-00 kmph) test is widely considered a benchmark in the world of hypercars and Regera clocked a record time of 28.81 seconds, making it faster than any other performance car to date. The tests evaluated the performance of its traction control, ABS, active aerodynamics, and suspension systems in addition to engine power and brake grip.