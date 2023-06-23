Koenigsegg Regera breaks record, gaining quickest 0-249-0 mph title

Koenigsegg Regera breaks record, gaining quickest 0-249-0 mph titleThe Regera clocked a record 0-249-0 mph time of 28.81 seconds.Jijo Malayil| Jun 23, 2023 03:41 AM ESTCreated: Jun 23, 2023 03:41 AM ESTtransportationKoenigsegg Regera on trackKoenigsegg Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In an electrifying automotive battle, the hybrid Koenigsegg Regera has regained the title of recording the fastest 0-249-0 miles per hour (0-400-00 kilometers per hour) time from the all-electric Rimac Nevera. The tests were conducted at Örebro Airport, located near Stockholm, and data was monitored by RaceLogic. The 0-249-0 mph (0-400-00 kmph) test is widely considered a benchmark in the world of hypercars and Regera clocked a record time of 28.81 seconds, making it faster than any other performance car to date. The tests evaluated the performance of its traction control, ABS, active aerodynamics, and suspension systems in addition to engine power and brake grip. See Also Related Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 seconds A Koenigsegg Agera RS Just Smashed Bugatti Chiron's 0-400-0 km/h Record Porsche aims for the fastest road-legal car with its Misson X electric hypercar concept In May, the fully-electric Nevera from Rimac had completed the same run in 29.93 seconds, setting a record then. Previously it was held by Koenigsegg Agera RS at 33.29 seconds. The Regera also recorded a 0-250-0 mph (0-402-0 kmph) time of 29.60 seconds, 0-250 mph (402 kmph) in 21.35 seconds, and a 250-0 mph (402-0 kmph) sprint in 8.25 seconds. This latest achievement marks a significant milestone in the ongoing race for automotive dominance between combustion, hybrid, and pure-electric powertrains.A compelling and efficient propositionThe Regera was launched in 2015 and had a limited production run of 80 cars with production beginning in 2018 and ending in 2022. Even after nearly 10 years since the model was designed, it continues to hold up against modern-day all-electric hypercars. The impressive performance can be credited to Regera's Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD) propulsion system that replaces the combustion engine’s traditional transmission. According to the firm, as the gearbox is responsible for both added weight and efficiency losses, any chance to remove this double-negative is welcome.The KDD combines electric assistance that provides power and enables brake generation similar to modern F1 vehicles, allowing the power of the in-house built twin turbo V8 to be directly attached to the back axle without a gearbox. The combined output of the Regera from the 5.0-liter V8 engine and electric motors exceeds 1500 horse power (hp) and 1280 newton meter (N.m) of peak torque is made available to propel the 3505-pound (1590-kilogram) hypercar. "The fact that the Regera can still surprise and amaze the automotive world after all this time is a testament not only to its timeless design, but to engineering and technology that was way ahead of the curve," said Christian von Koenigsegg, Founder, and CEO of Koenigsegg, in a blog post. The company attributes the better test results primarily to the "new Cup2R tires from Michelin and a smoother track compared to previous record runs." The wait won't be long before new-age rivals tweak their offerings to try to snatch the title from Koenigsegg. HomeTransportationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Space mining startup CEO says asteroid resources can save the planetThe 'world's first space factory' has successfully been deployedCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?FIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technologyOur search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's why'Green light' given for first thorium molten salt nuclear reactor in ChinaChina just broke a national record by lifting 41 satellites into spaceIntel will soon start shipping its 12-qubit quantum processorLaunched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteriesChinese researchers turn to $1 adhesive to counter billion-dollar laser weapon from the US Job Board