Meet the Lamborghini Revuelto: the first hybrid supercar of the company
The Lamborghini Revuelto, which translates to "scrambled," should satiate anyone's thirst for speed, the firm said in a press release. It is the company's first plug-in hybrid supercar.
In terms of performance, sportiness, and driving enjoyment, the Revuelto establishes a new paradigm thanks to its ground-breaking new architecture, creative design, high-efficiency aerodynamics, and novel carbon frame concept. The combined power of a brand-new combustion engine, three electric motors, and a double-clutch gearbox—all of which make their premiere on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini—delivers an output of 1015 CV.
The engine's new 127 CV/liter displacement works in conjunction with two front axial flux motors to produce an exceptional weight-to-power ratio. A radial flux electric motor is mounted atop the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox to make its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. A lithium-ion high-specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack that provides a fully-electric drive mode powers the three electric motors.
The car has a layout that is unprecedented: a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 in the middle, three electric motors, two of which are mounted on the front e-axle, and one integrated into the new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is positioned for the first time behind the combustion engine and transverse to the V12. A new lithium-ion battery with a high specific power that powers the electric motors is now located in the tunnel, which has historically been used for the gearbox since the Countach era.
These characteristics work together in the new Revuelto to provide performance numbers that are the best in its class: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These figures, along with the Revuelto super sports car's exceptional dynamism made possible by adding electric torque vectoring and four-wheel drive that is also available in fully-electric drive mode, ensure that the car exhibits its amplified qualities both on the track and during daily driving.
Styling from the past
The design, which has sculpted surfaces, sharp lines, and hexagonal exhausts, is largely influenced by aeronautical engineering. Lamborghini also used styling cues from its own past, such as the scissor doors that opened vertically from Countach models from the 1970s and the floating blade on the rear fender that is frequently connected to the Diablo line.
There are plenty of connected infotainment options, a 12.3-inch digital cockpit with a big center display, a similarly large 9-inch passenger-side display, and other high-tech interior features. Also, this is the first Lamborghini ever to have cutting-edge driver-assistance technology. The connected smartphone and wristwatch app also keeps track of the car's status by monitoring things like the fuel level, battery, range, and GPS location. Even basic functions like turning on the horn, lights, and locks may be done remotely with this app.
With all its looks and power, Revuelto will surely be the center of attention.