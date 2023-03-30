Meet the Lamborghini Revuelto: the first hybrid supercar of the company

The engine's new 127 CV/liter displacement works in conjunction with two front axial flux motors to produce an exceptional weight-to-power ratio. A radial flux electric motor is mounted atop the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox to make its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. A lithium-ion high-specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack that provides a fully-electric drive mode powers the three electric motors.

The car has a layout that is unprecedented: a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 in the middle, three electric motors, two of which are mounted on the front e-axle, and one integrated into the new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is positioned for the first time behind the combustion engine and transverse to the V12. A new lithium-ion battery with a high specific power that powers the electric motors is now located in the tunnel, which has historically been used for the gearbox since the Countach era.

These characteristics work together in the new Revuelto to provide performance numbers that are the best in its class: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These figures, along with the Revuelto super sports car's exceptional dynamism made possible by adding electric torque vectoring and four-wheel drive that is also available in fully-electric drive mode, ensure that the car exhibits its amplified qualities both on the track and during daily driving.