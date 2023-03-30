Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

Meet the Lamborghini Revuelto: the first hybrid supercar of the company

The goal of Lamborghini is to produce an all-electric luxury car by 2030, and this is the first step toward that goal.
Can Emir
| Mar 30, 2023 10:41 AM EST
Created: Mar 30, 2023 10:41 AM EST
transportation
Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini  

The Lamborghini Revuelto, which translates to "scrambled," should satiate anyone's thirst for speed, the firm said in a press release. It is the company's first plug-in hybrid supercar.

In terms of performance, sportiness, and driving enjoyment, the Revuelto establishes a new paradigm thanks to its ground-breaking new architecture, creative design, high-efficiency aerodynamics, and novel carbon frame concept. The combined power of a brand-new combustion engine, three electric motors, and a double-clutch gearbox—all of which make their premiere on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini—delivers an output of 1015 CV.

The engine's new 127 CV/liter displacement works in conjunction with two front axial flux motors to produce an exceptional weight-to-power ratio. A radial flux electric motor is mounted atop the first eight-speed double-clutch gearbox to make its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini. A lithium-ion high-specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack that provides a fully-electric drive mode powers the three electric motors.

The car has a layout that is unprecedented: a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 in the middle, three electric motors, two of which are mounted on the front e-axle, and one integrated into the new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, which is positioned for the first time behind the combustion engine and transverse to the V12. A new lithium-ion battery with a high specific power that powers the electric motors is now located in the tunnel, which has historically been used for the gearbox since the Countach era.

These characteristics work together in the new Revuelto to provide performance numbers that are the best in its class: acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.5 seconds and a top speed of more than 350 km/h. These figures, along with the Revuelto super sports car's exceptional dynamism made possible by adding electric torque vectoring and four-wheel drive that is also available in fully-electric drive mode, ensure that the car exhibits its amplified qualities both on the track and during daily driving.

Most Popular

Styling from the past

The design, which has sculpted surfaces, sharp lines, and hexagonal exhausts, is largely influenced by aeronautical engineering. Lamborghini also used styling cues from its own past, such as the scissor doors that opened vertically from Countach models from the 1970s and the floating blade on the rear fender that is frequently connected to the Diablo line.

There are plenty of connected infotainment options, a 12.3-inch digital cockpit with a big center display, a similarly large 9-inch passenger-side display, and other high-tech interior features. Also, this is the first Lamborghini ever to have cutting-edge driver-assistance technology. The connected smartphone and wristwatch app also keeps track of the car's status by monitoring things like the fuel level, battery, range, and GPS location. Even basic functions like turning on the horn, lights, and locks may be done remotely with this app.

With all its looks and power, Revuelto will surely be the center of attention.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/aQKeP0cbCAxGEllJojcHsEh1iwNTkXAIyIALFkUA.jpg
Ukraine is using cardboard drones to do battle with Russia now
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/jpeg/weoROnyz6D1EZOmizlChSM7kiIuKVVZSDGWJgIze.jpg
Rise of the machines – The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/png/VA2tQW7dkEYHvJDSCgAXmwfkPyE0hNxXvQrTEArg.png
Google Bard AI: A Comprehensive Guide on Google's New Chatbot
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/2PrpqrPih0PeZBOXQ3SwNKgK67zGMWZix0Mp72zW.jpg
Fake image alert: AI used to create images of events that never happened
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/23/image/jpeg/b4E7Ytknxpm374zNgFlFWNYeDMvMjCNSgoepqjtj.jpg
The unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/png/5G9tgdaZppFaVjOb5vDOxPsR6tovvrnqLLVNMX5w.png
This portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproducts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/15/image/png/Uj1WeDltZKZ2n4tNqPFROYXslm2Uq77iNK7yEjVf.png
The Blueprint: How researchers found a way to boil water faster
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/29/image/jpeg/wSW8AiA9MOERS03FEGaMB7PY3syMf1tWfnBw2f5c.jpg
Humanity’s future beyond Earth: Multiplanetary or Islands in Space?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/mKdZyrq0ayaSK81Ljt8Ph7mg8eKgfyq1C9ouk0S8.jpg
Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense
More Stories
innovation
premiumThis 23-year-old makes durable, water-resistant furniture from cardboard
Deena Theresa| 8/17/2022
science
premiumThe future of energy has a surprising 'big problem,' environmentalist Carl Pope reveals
Loukia Papadopoulos| 8/25/2022
transportation
premiumHow a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 1/1/2023