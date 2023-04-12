Lamborghini's $ 600 million supercar sells out amidst an economic slowdown

“The resilience of our customers, with everything that is happening in the last 24 months is incredible. We don’t see any slowdown in order intake for buying cars like ours, said Winkelmann to CNBC. Stephan said that the development proves how rich car buyers are still willing to spend amid a global economic slowdown.

A surge in demand for luxury automobiles

The story of Revuelto is backed up by record-breaking numbers registered by other up-market brands like Ferrari, Bentley, and Rolls Royce, which all reported their highest sales in 2022. According to CNBC, the continued demand for trophy cars in the US price pushed the stock prices of Ferrari by over 27% this year.

Lamborghini on the other hand, produced a record 9,233 cars last year, up 10% over 2021. Regarding a forecast for 2023, the brand is hopeful of exceeding the record if orders continue as they have in the first quarter of this year.

A move towards more efficient powertrain options

In a global quest to further greener modes of transportation, the supercar maker is trying to maintain the identity of the brand by developing more efficient technology which does not compromise on the power output, all the while offering the benefit of lower emissions.

All future models of Lamborghini will now feature hybrid technology, with its current portfolio of Urus SUV and Huracan sportscar getting updates soon. The brand has also announced its plans to bring out its first all-electric car by 2029.