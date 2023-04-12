Lamborghini's $600,000 supercar sells out amidst an economic slowdown
News spread like wildfire regarding how Italian sportscar maker Lamborghini was able to sell out its new $600,000 new supercar Revuelto in a matter of weeks.
The brand's CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, told CNBC that the new model already has a waiting list and orders lined up for the next two years. Revuelto is Lamborghini's first-ever plug-in hybrid that was launched last month.
“The resilience of our customers, with everything that is happening in the last 24 months is incredible. We don’t see any slowdown in order intake for buying cars like ours", Winkelmann told CNBC. Stephan said that the development proves how rich car buyers are still willing to spend amid a global economic slowdown.
A surge in demand for luxury automobiles
The story of Revuelto is backed up by record-breaking numbers registered by other up-market brands like Ferrari, Bentley, and Rolls Royce, which all reported their highest sales in 2022. According to CNBC, the continued demand for trophy cars in the US price pushed the stock prices of Ferrari by over 27 percent this year.
Lamborghini on the other hand, produced a record 9,233 cars last year, up 10 percent over 2021. Regarding a forecast for 2023, the brand is hopeful of exceeding the record if orders continue as they have in the first quarter of this year.
A move towards more efficient powertrain options
In a global quest to further greener modes of transportation, the supercar maker is trying to maintain the identity of the brand by developing more efficient technology which does not compromise on the power output, all the while offering the benefit of lower emissions.
All future models of Lamborghini will now feature hybrid technology, with its current portfolio of Urus SUV and Huracan sportscar getting updates soon. The brand has also announced its plans to bring out its first all-electric car by 2029.
“The reception of the customers is positive in two ways because, on one hand, they recognize it’s a true Lamborghini. And on the other side there is no fear about having a hybridized car," Winkelmann told CNBC.
With the Revuelto, Lamborghini has managed to pair a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 with three electric motors, two of which are mounted on the front e-axle, and one integrated into the new 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Such a setup has allowed the supercar to boast a combined power output of over 1,000 horsepower, an acceleration time from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0 to 100 km/h) in under 2.5 seconds, and a top speed of more than 217 miles per hour (350 km/h). A lithium-ion high-specific power (4500 W/kg) battery also enables the car to be driven in full-electric mode as well.
According to the company, hybridization has resulted in making the Revuelto 30 percent more fuel efficient. The production of the model will begin in the second half of 2023, with deliveries in the US starting in the fourth quarter.