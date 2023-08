Luxury carmaker Lamborghini took to social media to tease its potential all-electric vehicle concept ahead of its official unveiling on Friday this week. Lamborghini is participating in the Monterey Car Week, held in California every year.

Something new and truly thrilling is about to be unveiled.​

August 18th. ​

Save the date.​#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/9NeY5igK7c — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) August 14, 2023

When Elon Musk's Tesla started building electric vehicles, legacy car makers could not be bothered much. A decade later, Tesla is the preferred EV in global markets and popular brands are playing catch up. The tale is now repeating itself with luxury car makers dragging their feet on the electric lineup, even as the world looks to go electric for transportation.

It was two years ago that Lamborghini outlined its plans for the electrification of its offerings but set the deadline for the production of an all-electric vehicle at the end of the decade.