Lamborghini's first all-electric hypercar to have more than 1,341 hp

Looking at a more sustainable future, the raging bull has set its eyes on the path of electrification. Italian performance carmaker Lamborghini has finally showcased its first all-electric car, Lanzador. The brand's battery-powered hypercar concept is a high-riding 2+2 Gran Tourismo with an aggressive stance and is slated to enter production in 2028.

Lanzador is part of Lamborghini's Direzione Cor Tauri strategy announced in 2021, which is intended to take the brand towards decarbonization and electrification. With the new model, the brand plans to usher in a "new car segment, the Ultra GT, which is poised to offer customers a new and unparalleled driving experience, one that’s quintessentially Lamborghini, thanks to groundbreaking technologies," said Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, in a statement.