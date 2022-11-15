Israel's Elbit Systems unveils its tiny but powerful search and attack drone

The system can identify, categorize, and sync to Elbit Systems' Legion-X solutions while autonomously scanning and mapping buildings and places of interest for potential threats. Lanius can conduct a wide range of mission profiles for special forces, the military, law enforcement, and HLS and can carry lethal or non-lethal payloads.

With a top speed of 45 mph

Lanius has a top speed of 45 mph (72.4 kph), a maximum takeoff weight of 2.75 pounds (1.25 kg), a limited flight time of seven minutes, and an operational speed of up to 65.6 feet (20 meters) per second in an outdoor setting. Lanius can transport either lethal or non-lethal payloads, though Elbit has not yet revealed the precise nature of those weapons. While Elbit extensively highlights Lanius' capacity to work with a man-in-the-loop, the drone can also autonomously carry out a full flight profile without assistance if necessary. Lanius can communicate over Wi-Fi or a software-defined radio.

Because of its racing drone-inspired design, Lanius may use its incredible speed and agility for rushing a target before detonating.

According to the manufacturer, the highly maneuverable drone is made to perform GPS navigation, scanning, and mapping tasks in challenging urban combat scenarios. This capacity is made possible by the drone's artificial intelligence (AI) systems, which are driven by an NVIDIA Jetson TX2 CPU. The drone can create a 3D map of its surroundings and transmit it to the operator through a handheld remote.