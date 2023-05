Alaska Airlines has partnered with ZeroAvia, a U.S.-based company that designs and builds zero-emission, hydrogen-electric aircraft propulsion systems to retrofit a Bombardier Q400 regional turboprop with a hydrogen-electric propulsion system.

The retrofitted aircraft will expand the reach and applicability of zero emissions flight technology, further advancing the aviation industry's quest towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions.

At a recent event held at ZeroAvia's Paine Field research and development site, Alaska Airlines' regional carrier, Horizon Air, formally handed over the 76-seat Q400 aircraft to ZeroAvia for research and development purposes. The aircraft was repainted with a special livery to highlight the innovative mission of this partnership.