US startup successfully completes test flight of largest hydrogen-powered airplane

The startup based in Lon Angeles had altered the plane's (ATR 72) powertrain by replacing one of its two turbine motors with a hydrogen fuel-cell electric engine. As a result, the pilot could minimize using the conventional engine during the flight.

The startup plans to decarbonize aviation to help it to meet the Paris Agreement obligations. A few weeks earlier, ZeroAvia, a UK-based startup, had completed the first flight of a 19-seat Dornier 228 testbed aircraft that was converted to run partly on hydrogen fuel cells.

Universal Hydrogen's retrofit conversion kit for customers

The company is offering a complete solution to clients to convert existing regional aircraft, starting with the ATR72 and the De Havilland Canada Dash-8, to fly on hydrogen.

The replacement of the turboprop engine is done with a fuel-cell electric motor built around Plug Power’s ProGen family of fuel cells specially modified for aviation use. "One of the unique aspects of the design is that the powertrain does not use a battery—the fuel cells drive the electric motor directly—drastically reducing weight and cost," said a press release.

The retrofit conversion kit eliminates the need to develop a brand-new airplane. The "hydrogen fueling uses modular capsules compatible with existing freight networks and airport cargo handling equipment, making every airport in the world hydrogen-ready," said Paul Eremenko, co-founder and CEO of Universal Hydrogen.